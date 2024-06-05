Wings restaurant closed after employees say customers got into shootout

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have blocked off the parking lot to a DeKalb wings restaurant and gas station with crime scene tape as they investigate a shootout.

There is reportedly a large police presence in front of Atlanta’s Best Wings and the BP gas station.

Two restaurant employees told Jennings that two customers got into a shootout. You can see glass shattered in front of the restaurant.

A witness who lives in the area said that he pulled up to the restaurant to pick up his order when he was told to leave the store.

“I just happened to pull up here and get some hot wings when I saw a guy laying on the ground. I just walked in to get the wings and the guy told me to get out the store. Next thing I know, police are swarming the place,” the witness said.