Wild video shows shooters unload dozens of bullets at retired Marine’s home

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A retired Marine said someone fired more than a dozen shots at his house in the middle of the night. He said it seemed like someone was trying to kill his family.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in Ellenwood Monday where there were holes in two BWS and all through the house.

One of the bullets went right through the kitchen where Marvin Reed’s mom cooks on a daily basis.

“This was malicious intent,” Reed said. “I mean, they unloaded everything.”

Reed is a master sergeant who served 22 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, so he’s no stranger to conflict.

“I’ve served in all the wards,” he said. “In fact, we were the first ones to go to Desert Storm.”

He wasn’t home Thursday when the group of gunmen opened fire, but he watched the video from work and was afraid for his mom, who was home alone. She could have been in the kitchen when a bullet went through the front and through a counter.

She cooks for her family often. No, she’s terrified to be at the home where she used to feel safe.

Reed said he believes the shooting has to be a case of mistaken identity.

“Maybe I wasn’t their intended goal, however, they achieved what they wanted to achieve,” Reed said.

Reed has traveled to China with Jimmy Carter. He’s jogged through the streets of Paris with Georgia Bush Sr. and has seen a lot of violence.

But he never thought once he was retired and living a quiet life that he’d have to deal with a situation like this.

Anyone who knows any information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers or DeKalb County Police.