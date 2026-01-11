Local

Wild Hog Supper marks tradition ahead of Georgia General Assembly session

ATLANTA — The annual Wild Hog Supper takes place Sunday night as part of a long-standing tradition ahead of the opening of the new Georgia General Assembly.

The event, which has been held for more than six decades, celebrates Georgia’s agricultural community. State lawmakers, along with business and civic leaders from across the state, are expected to attend.

The Wild Hog Supper partners with area food banks and the Farm to Food Bank program. This year’s event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Georgia Freight Depot in downtown Atlanta.

