White Castle recalls frozen sliders over undeclared allergens

By WSB Radio News Staff
White Castle White Castle and the Food and Drug Administration have announced a recall of the company’s frozen burgers. (FDA.gov/FDA.gov)
By WSB Radio News Staff

White Castle is recalling more than a thousand cases of its frozen Original Sliders due to undeclared allergens.

The company says some four-count Original Slider cartons, sold in grocery stores nationwide, may accidentally contain jalapeño cheese sliders, which include milk and soy—allergens not listed on the packaging.

The affected products have a best-by date of April 18, 2026.

White Castle says customers who purchased the recalled sliders can return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund.

