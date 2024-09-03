“What Had Happened Was:” Jamie Foxx announces 3-night show in Atlanta to discuss health scare

ATLANTA — Jamie Foxx has announced a three-night, one-man show in Atlanta in which he will reveal what happened during the health scare that landed him in an Atlanta hospital.

The actor was hospitalized in April 2023 after experiencing a bad headache and said that he was “gone for 20 days” and doesn’t remember anything. He has not revealed an official diagnosis publicly.

Last month, on a visit to Atlanta, he credited the city for saving his life and promised that he would deliver a show and tell the story of what happened in his own way.

The shows, titled “What Had Happened Was: An Evening With Jamie Foxx,” will happen Oct. 3, 4 and 5.

“Join us for an unforgettable one-man show as Jamie Foxx takes the stage to share his journey through a serious health scare, filled with humor, heart, and inspiration!” Foxx wrote on Instagram. “Experience Jamie Foxx like never before in this intimate and engaging performance, as he opens up about his struggles, triumphs, and everything in between. Get ready for a night of laughter, reflection, and genuine connection.”

Foxx’s team has not announced what venue he will perform at but said tickets are coming soon.