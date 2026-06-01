Wet weather expected to bring more mosquitoes across Georgia

ATLANTA — Recent wet weather could lead to an increase in mosquito populations across Georgia.

Elmer Gray, a public health specialist with the University of Georgia in Athens, said mosquitoes thrive when there is more moisture and standing water available.

“They’re highly adaptive, they’re going to be around. The more water, the more moisture we have, the more larval habitats there are, the larger the population,” Gray said.

Gray said residents should remove standing water around their homes and use insect repellent that contains DEET to help protect themselves from mosquito bites.

Mosquitoes can carry viruses, including West Nile virus.

“Certainly here in Georgia the West Nile Virus is still our most common mosquito borne virus,” Gray said.

Gray said mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk.

In addition to concerns about human health, mosquitoes can also cause problems for pets, including heartworms in dogs. Residents are encouraged to make sure their dogs are up to date on heartworm medications.

Meanwhile, Google is seeking federal approval to release up to 32 million mosquitoes in California and Florida as part of its “Debug” program.

“The initiative looks to stop bad bugs with good bugs by releasing hoards of sterile mosquitos to eliminate ones that carry disease,” Rob Martier reported.

According to Martier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says mosquitoes are the deadliest animal in the world.