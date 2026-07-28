Wellstar laying off nearly 800 employees

ATLANTA — One of Georgia’s largest nonprofit hospital systems is cutting nearly 800 jobs as part of an effort to reduce costs and streamline operations.

Wellstar said the layoffs will impact corporate and shared service teams, along with administrative positions within Wellstar Medical Group.

The cuts do not include doctors, nurses or other clinical staff, officials said.

The announcement comes as Wellstar continues expanding across Georgia, including opening new hospitals and major medical facilities in metro Atlanta and other parts of Georgia.

Wellstar said the changes are part of efforts to improve efficiency while continuing to invest in patient care and growth.