Weight loss linked to higher divorce rates among couples, study finds

ATLANTA — New research is raising questions about the potential relationship between significant weight loss and marital stability.

A study of more than 12,000 married patients who underwent bariatric surgery found that more than 14% divorced within six years of treatment, compared to just over 8% of the wider population.

Another study from the University of Pittsburgh found that people who lost large amounts of weight through surgery were more than twice as likely to separate from their spouses.

Researchers say they believe similar outcomes could be seen with popular GLP-1 weight loss medications, which are widely used for significant weight loss.

They warn that with millions of people taking these drugs, there could be an increase in divorce rates.