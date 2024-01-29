Cool and mainly dry this week, watching for rain late Tuesday

After nearly three weeks of active weather in Metro Atlanta, the weather will be rather quite for this week!

Morning temperatures will be cool, dipping into the upper 20s to low 30s on Tuesday morning before moderating into the upper 30s through the end of the week.

Afternoon temperatures will remain in the low 50s through Wednesday before climbing into the upper 50s to low 60s Thursday and Friday.

Precipitation will remain light this week, and it will be limited to Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. A quick-moving clipper system will dive south, bringing as much as 0.10″ to 0.20″ of rain to the Metro Atlanta area between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week will feature dry weather.

5-Day Forecast for Atlanta

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy. High 51. Wind gusts 25-30.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, a few rain showers possible late in the evening. High 54.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. High 52. Wind gusts 15-30 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High 58.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, pleasant. High 60.





