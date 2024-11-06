‘We wouldn’t be here without him:’ Georgia Aquarium staff, patrons remember founder Bernie Marcus

ATLANTA — The Lee family had a very important appointment on Tuesday. It was something they did not want to miss.

“This morning I told her we were coming. She was jumping and yelling,” mother Olivia Lee said.

What her 4 and 5-year-old daughters Yui and Leilani encountered was fascinating. “Fish!” they exclaimed.

Tuesday was their 5th visit to the Georgia Aquarium, which is a place made possible by Bernie Marcus.

Marcus’ death was announced on Tuesday. He was 95.

“We wouldn’t be here without him,” Georgia Aquarium’s Chief Marketing Officer Dan Dipiazzo said.

He was a philanthropist like no other. His $250 million gift 20 years ago built the aquarium Marcus wanted children to learn about marine life, and he was a frequent visitor.

“Bernie and Billi his wife really loved the beluga whales. That was one of their favorites,” Dipiazzo said.

Juliet Woolery has a favorite too.

“This aquarium is the only one in the United States that has manta rays and I really, really, really want to see manta rays. They are huge and beautiful creatures,” Juliet said.

Officials say 40 million people have visited the aquarium since it first opened. Those who know who was behind it all are grateful.

“To offer all these things to share and to help people is just phenomenal,” aquarium visitor Debbie Woolery said.

Next year Georgia Aquarium will celebrate its 25th anniversary.