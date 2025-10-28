‘We just want to get paid’: Atlanta air traffic controllers speak out during shutdown

ATLANTA — As the government shutdown enters its fourth week, its effects are being felt more deeply across Georgia, including by the air traffic controllers at the world’s busiest airport.

Controllers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are reporting to work without pay, even as they miss their first full paycheck. Starting Tuesday, members of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association are handing out leaflets to travelers, explaining how the shutdown is straining the aviation system.

Maximilian Crawford, a representative with the association, says the campaign is about raising public awareness. “We live and breathe safety, and to have this factor in of not getting paid added on top of working our jobs six days a week, 10 hours a day, 60 hours a week, we just want to get paid essentially,” he said.

Crawford says the nation’s air traffic system was already short-staffed and fragile before the shutdown. He added that controllers continue to show up despite the uncertainty. “We will be receiving a pay stub that has $0 on it,” he said. “Controllers, we didn’t start the shutdown, and we’re not responsible for ending it.”

Crawford says the ongoing shutdown is adding stress to an aviation system that is already dealing with staffing shortages.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story