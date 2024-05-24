Local

‘We are heartbroken:’ Baby Lemur dies just days after being born at Zoo Atlanta

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta announced on Thursday night that the infant lemur who was born earlier this week, has died.

On Monday, the baby lemur was born to its mother, Sava. The new infant was a crowned lemur, which zoo officials said is an endangered species.

Crowned lemurs are native to the northernmost tip of Madagascar, which is the only place on earth with more than 100 lemur species. The zoo said that the threats lemurs face include habitat loss, habitat fragmentation and slash-and-burn agriculture, gold/sapphire mining, among other things.

The zoo expressed its heartbreak while sharing the news about the death of the baby lemur.

“We are heartbroken to share that the infant crowned lemur born on May 20, which we shared with you yesterday with such excitement and joy, was found deceased this afternoon,” said Zoo Atlanta in a statement.

The zoo emphasized that Sava is an experienced mother with three other infants.

“While Sava is an experienced mother who has successfully reared three other offspring, infant mortality is not uncommon among lemur species, both in the wild and in human care. Newborn lemurs are very fragile, and the first few days of life are precarious for any baby animal,” said the zoo.

Zoo Atlanta said their thoughts are with the primate team.

“We are saddened that we will not have the opportunity to watch this infant grow along with you, and are additionally devastated to lose a new member of an endangered species. Our thoughts are with our Primate Team, whose dedication and hard work make the loss of this new addition all the more difficult,” said the zoo.

