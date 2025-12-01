Water main break forces closure of all City Schools of Decatur campuses

DEACTUR, GA — A major water main break on Midway Road has forced the City Schools of Decatur to close all campuses for the day.

District officials say the 36-inch break is affecting water service across the school system, and DeKalb County Watershed Management has not provided an estimated time for repairs. Citing safety and sanitation concerns, the district is dismissing students early and asking parents to arrange for pickup as soon as possible.

Buses are running on an adjusted schedule, with departures expected at:

10:00 a.m. for Decatur High School and Beacon Hill Middle School

10:30 a.m. for Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary and Talley Street

11:00 a.m. for Clairemont, Glennwood, Oakhurst, Westchester, and Winnona Park

All after-school programs and athletic activities are canceled. The district says it will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as they become available.