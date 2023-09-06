WATCH: First televised hearings underway for co-defendants in Georgia election case

The first hearing for co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election interference case is now underway in Fulton County.

“There will be cameras in the Atlanta courtroom, a first in a case against former President Donald Trump,” CNN’s Sara Murray, Jason Morris and Marshall Cohen report.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case against Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants, is presiding over Wednesday’s hearing for Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro.

Sidney Powell (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Kenneth Chesebro (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

“The hearing could determine how quickly the case moves,” Murray, Morris and Cohen add. “It also could provide insight into how much evidence Fulton County prosecutors have in their case against Trump and his allies who are accused of interfering in Georgia’s 2020 election results to try to flip the state away from Joe Biden.”

