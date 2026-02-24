Warnock hopes Trump addresses problems impacting Americans during State of the Union address

ATLANTA — Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and other Democratic leaders are urging president Donald Trump to address rising costs facing Americans, including healthcare and the overall cost of living during his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

Warnock said the president should focus on financial pressures affecting American families.

“I’ll be listening very carefully to hear what the president has to say about these problems which, in my view, he has exacerbated made worse in the last year,” Warnock said. “I think the people of America are looking for answers.”

Warnock believes affordability remains a main concern for Georgians.

“Their costs have been rising over the last year. Donald Trump promised their costs would go down. They’ve been going up in large measure because his chaotic and unfocused Tariffs,” he added.

President Trump will deliver his State of the Union address at 9 p.m.

Several Democratic lawmakers plan to boycott the speech.