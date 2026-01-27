Warnock heads to Minneapolis to visit memorial for Alex Pretti, Ossoff issues statement

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock traveled to Minneapolis Tuesday to visit a memorial for 37-year-old V.A. ICU nurse Alex Pretti, the man shot and killed by a U.S. border patrol agent.

Warnock has been outspoken in his criticism of ICE in a series of social media posts.

He calls the agency a threat to American freedoms and accuses ice of operating without sufficient oversight and violating constitutional rights.

Warnock says he plans to vote against funding for ICE, accusing the agency of killing Americans, detaining children and tearing families apart.

“We are losing our humanity,” Warnock wrote in a post on X. “This is a defining moment for our nation. A moment for moral courage. We must stand together and say no ... Trump has turned our streets into a war zone.”

