Warnock heads to Minneapolis to visit memorial for Alex Pretti, Ossoff issues statement

By WSB Radio News Staff
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota A photo of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer over the weekend, is displayed at the shooting scene Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) (Adam Gray/AP)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock traveled to Minneapolis Tuesday to visit a memorial for 37-year-old V.A. ICU nurse Alex Pretti, the man shot and killed by a U.S. border patrol agent.

Warnock has been outspoken in his criticism of ICE in a series of social media posts.

He calls the agency a threat to American freedoms and accuses ice of operating without sufficient oversight and violating constitutional rights.

Warnock says he plans to vote against funding for ICE, accusing the agency of killing Americans, detaining children and tearing families apart.

“We are losing our humanity,” Warnock wrote in a post on X. “This is a defining moment for our nation. A moment for moral courage. We must stand together and say no ... Trump has turned our streets into a war zone.”

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff also issued a statement in response to the ongoing unrest in Minneapolis.

“Massively deployed and ill-trained Federal forces are violating civil liberties with impunity and showing reckless disregard for life and property. Masked federal agents are detaining citizens without cause and raiding Americans’ homes without a judge’s warrant. A growing number of Americans have been assaulted or killed. This cannot be America. Democrats and Republicans alike must act to stop this spiraling chaos and protect our Constitutional rights.”

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff
