Warning light forces Southwest flight to turn back to Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 airplane
FILE PHOTO: A Southwest flight (Markus Mainka/Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com)
ATLANTA — A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to return to Atlanta today after a warning light came on mid-flight.

Southwest Flight 2906 was headed from Atlanta to Baltimore with 147 people on board when the issue was reported. The Boeing 737 landed safely back at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where fire crews met the plane on the runway.

According to audio from LiveATC, the crew reported a possible pressurization problem. However, Southwest later said the plane never actually lost pressurization.

The airline says maintenance crews are inspecting the aircraft. Passengers were later placed on another flight to Baltimore.

