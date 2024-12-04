Local

Warming centers opening across metro Atlanta due to cold temperatures

By Miles Montgomery
Freezing Temperatures Continue To Grip The Country
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, GA — As temperatures continue to dip this week, multiple warming centers and shelters are opening across metro Atlanta.

Two warming centers opened on Tuesday evening across Atlanta.

Officials say the Central Park Recreation Center located at 400 Merritts Ave. and the Old Adamsville Recreation Center located at 3404 Delmar Ln. opened for those in need.

Transportation was provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center. Return transportation will be provided upon deactivation at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

In Clayton County:

In Clayton County, officials are opening warming centers and shelters at several locations:

Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center

  • 1475 East Fayetteville Rd.
  • Riverdale, Ga

Virginia Gray Recreation Center

  • 1837 McDonough Rd.
  • Rex, Ga

Lake Spivey Recreation Center

  • 2300 Walt Stephens Rd.
  • Jonesboro, Ga

Flint River Community Center

  • 153 Flint River Rd.
  • Riverdale, Ga

Clayton County Police Headquarters

  • 7911 North McDonough St.
  • Jonesboro, Ga

In addition, the Clayton County Community Partner is opening overnight shelters based on bed space availability. Officials said “Hearts to Nourish Hope and Ujimay Way will be canvassing the county to offer shelter-in-place assistance (blankets, water, food) and transportation to shelters for the county’s homeless community.

In South Fulton, multiple warming centers are opening for those in need at the following locations through Saturday, Dec. 8:

Burdett Park

  • 2945 Burdett Rd.
  • South Fulton, Ga

Welcome All Park

  • 4255 Will Lee Road
  • South Fulton, Ga
