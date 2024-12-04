Warming centers opening across metro Atlanta due to cold temperatures

ATLANTA, GA — As temperatures continue to dip this week, multiple warming centers and shelters are opening across metro Atlanta.

Two warming centers opened on Tuesday evening across Atlanta.

Officials say the Central Park Recreation Center located at 400 Merritts Ave. and the Old Adamsville Recreation Center located at 3404 Delmar Ln. opened for those in need.

Transportation was provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center. Return transportation will be provided upon deactivation at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The City of Atlanta will open two warming centers ahead of colder temperatures.

The centers will open:



Tuesday, December 3 at 8:00 p.m. — Wednesday, December 4 at 6:00 a.m.



The warming centers will open at Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308,… pic.twitter.com/9kHHpZEDL8 — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) December 3, 2024

In Clayton County:

In Clayton County, officials are opening warming centers and shelters at several locations:

Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center

1475 East Fayetteville Rd.

Riverdale, Ga

Virginia Gray Recreation Center

1837 McDonough Rd.

Rex, Ga

Lake Spivey Recreation Center

2300 Walt Stephens Rd.

Jonesboro, Ga

Flint River Community Center

153 Flint River Rd.

Riverdale, Ga

Clayton County Police Headquarters

7911 North McDonough St.

Jonesboro, Ga

In addition, the Clayton County Community Partner is opening overnight shelters based on bed space availability. Officials said “Hearts to Nourish Hope and Ujimay Way will be canvassing the county to offer shelter-in-place assistance (blankets, water, food) and transportation to shelters for the county’s homeless community.

In South Fulton, multiple warming centers are opening for those in need at the following locations through Saturday, Dec. 8:

Burdett Park

2945 Burdett Rd.

South Fulton, Ga

Welcome All Park