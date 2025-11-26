Warming centers open in metro Atlanta as temperatures drop into the 30s

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Several warming centers are set to open for residents who need a safe place to stay as temperatures fall into the 30s Wednesday evening in metro Atlanta.

DeKalb County officials say four warming center locations will be available over the next three nights, including sites in Atlanta, Chamblee, and Decatur. Transportation pick-ups began at 6 p.m. for those who needed a ride.

DeKalb County is also partnering with Frontline Response International to provide Thanksgiving meals to guests on the holiday.

In Gwinnett County, five warming centers are also opening for residents in need. The warming centers opening are in Buford, Duluth, Norcross, Snellville and Lawrenceville.