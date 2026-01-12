Warming centers open in Atlanta due to cold temperatures

ATLANTA — As temperatures fall, the city of Atlanta will open warming centers overnight.

City officials say the warming centers will open Monday beginning at 8 p.m. and will remain open through Tuesday at 10 a.m. They will also open on Tuesday evening.

The warming centers are located at the Central Park Recreation Center, Selena Butler Park and Recreation Center is available for women and children only.

The Old Adamsville Recreation Center will open in case of overflow, officials add.

Transportation will be provided from the Gateway Center both nights at 8 p.m.