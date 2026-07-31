Wanted suspect hits 2 police cars before arrest in Atlanta

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police K-9 helped officers track down a suspect wanted in multiple jurisdictions following a vehicle chase and foot pursuit.

Atlanta Police Commander Andrew Smith says officers located the suspect inside a vehicle near Moreland and Euclid. The suspect had multiple warrants, including for kidnapping, and a history of carjacking and armed robbery.

“The male had a history of carjacking and armed robberies. They indeed located that male at Moreland and Euclid inside of a vehicle,” Smith said.

“They attempted to box that vehicle in at which time the male rammed two police cars,” Smith said.

Police say the suspect fled, striking two police vehicles before crashing into two other vehicles near Moreland Avenue and North Avenue. He then ran from the scene.

“The man then fled north on Moreland Avenue where he collided with two other vehicles at the intersection of Moreland and North Avenue,” Smith said.

“We were able to locate the male behind a house with assistance from our K-9 unit,” Smith said.

“That male did in fact have multiple warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, two including kidnapping,” Smith said.

The suspect is now in custody. No one was seriously injured during the chase.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.