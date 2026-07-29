Wanted suspect barricaded inside Conyers home

CONYERS, GA — There is a large police presence in the area of Park Circle in metro Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon as authorities responded to a wanted suspect who is barricaded inside a home.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Conyers police said drivers should expect possible traffic delays and urged people nearby to use caution and follow directions from responding officers.

Anyone in the area are advised to use caution and follow any directions from responding officers.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WSB Radio for updates.