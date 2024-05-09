Local

Wanted child predator arrested in Gwinnett County

Terrance Trower

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A wanted child predator is behind bars.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, on March 27, the GCSO Fugitive and K9 Units found and apprehended a wanted child predator.

GCSO said they apprehended Terrance Trower in Suwanee, Georgia.

Fugitive investigators and uniform K9 deputies made contact with Trower and immediately placed him under arrest.

During the arrest, deputies recovered a Glock 26 9mm handgun from his front pocket.

GCSO said Trower is being charged with Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, Interstate Interference with Custody, Child Molestation, Statutory Rape, Possession of a Pistol, or Revolver by a Person under 18 years of Age and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

Trower attended his preliminary hearing on May 3, and is currently held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

