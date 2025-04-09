Walton County teacher fired after using racial slur during lesson caught on video

WALTON COUNTY, GA — A teacher at Walnut Grove High School has been terminated after a classroom incident involving a racial slur was caught on video and widely circulated online.

The video, which has been viewed tens of thousands of times, shows the teacher writing the first five letters of the N-word on a chalkboard before turning to the class and asking what the final letter was. Students can be heard responding, and the teacher then completes the word, prompting laughter and cheers from some in the room.

District officials confirmed the teacher, who has not been publicly identified, is no longer employed with Walton County Schools. An internal investigation is underway to determine the context and motive behind the incident.

“We are aware of the deeply inappropriate and unacceptable conduct captured in the video,” a Walton County Schools spokesperson said. “This behavior does not reflect the values of our district, and we are taking it very seriously.”

Parents in the community expressed outrage and disappointment, questioning how such an incident occurred in a classroom setting. Many are demanding accountability and answers from school leadership.

At this time, it is unclear whether any students involved in the video will face disciplinary action.

District leaders say they are continuing to review the situation and are exploring steps to ensure similar incidents do not occur in the future.