The Vortex sold after 30 years to owners of Taco Mac and Mary Mac’s Tea Room

One of Atlanta’s most famous restaurants is under new ownership.

The Vortex has been around for more than 30 years and is considered a mainstay for so many people in Atlanta.

One of the co-owners tells Rough Draft Atlanta they’re ready to move on but didn’t want to close permanently. They’re selling to the owners of Taco Mac and Mary Mac’s Tea Room.

The Vortex opened in 1992 on the corner of West Peachtree and 11th Street in Midtown before moving to its present location on Peachtree Street. A second location opened in Little Five Points in 1996.

The restaurant’s long list of rules include an “idiot free zone” and a “no whining” policy.

