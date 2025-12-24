Local

Family sue Delta, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, claim they were swarmed by bedbugs on plane

By WSB Radio News Staff
The Airbus A330-900 had taken off from Salt Lake City and was bound for Amsterdam.
Family suing Delta, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines over bedbugs File photo. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A Virginia family is suing Delta Air Lines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines over an incident with bed bugs on an international flight.

The complaint alleges that they had multiple bites from the bugs which had infested the cabin of the plane they were taking from Roanoke, Virginia to Belgrade, Serbia for a family vacation.

They say the experience ruined their trip.

According to the complaint, “The Albuquerque Family developed raised and itchy welts, lesions, and rashes across their torsos and extremities, which ruined their family vacation and has caused humiliation, embarrassment, anxiety, discomfort, inconvenience, medical expenses, and loss of clothing and personal items.”

Delta says it will review the complaint and respond.

The family is seeking damages of at least $200,000.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage