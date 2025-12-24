Family sue Delta, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, claim they were swarmed by bedbugs on plane

ATLANTA — A Virginia family is suing Delta Air Lines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines over an incident with bed bugs on an international flight.

The complaint alleges that they had multiple bites from the bugs which had infested the cabin of the plane they were taking from Roanoke, Virginia to Belgrade, Serbia for a family vacation.

They say the experience ruined their trip.

According to the complaint, “The Albuquerque Family developed raised and itchy welts, lesions, and rashes across their torsos and extremities, which ruined their family vacation and has caused humiliation, embarrassment, anxiety, discomfort, inconvenience, medical expenses, and loss of clothing and personal items.”

Delta says it will review the complaint and respond.

The family is seeking damages of at least $200,000.