Violent attacks in Virginia and Michigan raise concerns as local synagogues increase security

ATLANTA — Violent attacks hundreds of miles apart in Virginia and Michigan are leaving some Americans uneasy about their safety amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

New information released in both cases points to possible connections to the conflict overseas, though investigators have not announced motives.

Authorities say Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was killed in a shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia. Shah worked as an ROTC instructor at the university and was a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he earned a Master of Business Administration.

Police say the suspect, Mohamed Jalloh, stepped into an ROTC classroom and opened fire, killing Shah and injuring two others. Students in the class subdued the suspect and killed him.

Investigators say Jalloh had previously been convicted and served jail time for supporting ISIS. Friends described Shah as a dedicated leader and mentor.

“Brandon was awesome. He was the epitome of the Army cadet, he was a great leader, he wanted to come and teach the future Army soldiers,” a friend said.

In Michigan, authorities say a man rammed a vehicle into Temple Israel synagogue in what investigators are calling a targeted attack. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the suspect was the only fatality.

New reports indicate the suspect was a naturalized U.S. citizen from Lebanon who reportedly had several family members killed in recent airstrikes.

Michigan’s attorney general said investigators see what she described as a clear “nexus” between the synagogue attack and the conflict in the Middle East.

The attacks have prompted heightened security at Jewish sites across the country, including in metro Atlanta.

Brian Davis with the Secure Community Network said local synagogues and Jewish organizations are already working closely with law enforcement to prepare for potential threats.

“So worst case scenario where someone drove a car into the building,” Davis said.

Davis said the FBI is planning a Zoom call with the local Jewish community Friday to discuss safety and the current threat environment.

“Just to talk about what state we’re in right now and how to be safe so that we can be vigilant,” Davis said.

With Passover approaching, Davis said security teams want to reassure the community.

“We do want people to gather and to feel safe, and know that there’s a lot happening behind the scenes,” Davis said.

Officials say security officers and law enforcement train for scenarios like the one in Michigan as they continue monitoring potential threats.