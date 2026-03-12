Gov. Kemp condemns Michigan synagogue attack

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statement in response to an attack at a synagogue in Michigan on Thursday.

Officials say the incident happened at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, which led to a shelter in place order for schools and houses of worship.

The suspect in the attack has been found dead in the vehicle that was driven into the building, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michaedl Bouchard.

Gov. Kemp is calling the attack a reminder of the real threats facing the Jewish community in the U.S. and worldwide.

“Antisemitism and violence targeting religious institutions is abhorrent and downright evil,” Kemp said. “While we are grateful this did not become an even bigger tragedy, we should all take this opportunity to ensure this kind of deliberate hate has no place in our communities.”

A security guard was struck by the vehicle. No kids and no staff were injured, according to Bouchard.