Vigil held for 19-year-old man killed in Atlanta crash

ATLANTA — A vigil was held for a 19-year-old DeKalb County man who died after a suspect leading officers on a chase ran a red light and slammed into his car in Little Five Points on Monday.

On Wednesday evening, the community came together in Atlanta for Cooper Schoenke.

Officials say shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a car speeding and making erratic lane changes along I-20.

The driver, identified as Faduma Mohamed, sped away from a traffic stop and led police on a pursuit through Little Five Points.

Police say Mohamed then ran a red light and collided with Schoenke.

In wake of the deadly crash, National Police Accountability Project advocates have called for an end to high-speed police chases.

A spokesman for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement saying in part, “those who break the law and act recklessly are to blame for the tragic and needless loss of these lives.”

Advocates have called for new restrictions, including requiring approval from a police supervisor before beginning a pursuit.