Video shows several sharks circling in water near riverfront restaurant

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Diners at a restaurant in Hilton Head received a visit from an unexpected group of guests over the weekend.

The video, posted to social media by Steve Wonser, shows several sharks swimming in the water outside Hudson’s Seafood on Hilton Head Island, WJCL-TV reported.

The video shows onlookers watching as at least five sharks circling in the water outside the restaurant.

Wonser told the TV station that the sharks were spotted shortly after a fishing charter.

This comes just days after a beachgoer was bitten by a shark in nearby Sea Pines.

