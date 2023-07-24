60-year-old man allegedly bitten by shark at popular SC beach

HILTON HEAD, SC — A beachgoer was allegedly bitten by a shark Friday afternoon in South Carolina.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the ocean in Sea Pines.

According to the Town of Hilton Head Island officials, a 60-year-old man, who has not been identified was in waist-deep water when he was bitten by a shark.

Officials said after the man was bitten on the foot. He was taken out of the water and immediately transported to the Hilton Head Hospital for medical treatment of the apparent bite wound, authorities said.

Hilton Head officials states that due to the incident, and the safety of visitors and residents, the water between beach markers 33 and 42 was closed for the remainder of Friday but re-opened on Saturday.

