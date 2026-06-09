College

Daniel Jackson cements his Georgia legacy by powering Bulldogs to Omaha

By Sarah Spencer, DawgNation
Daniel Jackson (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia catcher and outfielder Daniel Jackson (3) during Georgia's game against Mississippi State in the 2026 DI Baseball Championship Athens Super Regional at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, June 7, 2026. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
By Sarah Spencer, DawgNation

ATHENS — With Sour Power raining down at Foley Field and the Bulldogs celebrating in the background, Wes Johnson and Daniel Jackson shared an embrace.

“I just told Daniel, I mean, he’s the best player in the country,” Johnson said Sunday after Georgia’s 11-9 super regional thriller vs. Mississippi State, which sends the Bulldogs back to the College World Series for the first time since 2008. “He’ll be one of the best I’ve ever coached.”

And that’s quite a list, with Johnson getting choked up in his postgame news conference when mentioning Charlie Condon, who stuck around after Johnson took over in 2023.

Read more at DawgNation.



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