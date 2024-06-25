Video shows man inappropriately touching women in two different stores in Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A new video was obtained Monday night of a man who is now charged with touching several women inappropriately in two different stores on the same day.

“They’re looking for easy opportunistic victims,” said Lt. Chris Hyatt with the Peachtree City Police Dept.

In reference to a video from one of the stores, investigators said the suspects, identified as 28-year-old Isaiah Jamal Phillips, actions in the video indicate that this is not his first time.

The video shows Phillips walking around Walmart on Thursday. Hyatt said the victims were spotted specifically.

“These individuals were spotted out and stalked specifically,” said Hyatt.

Police said three women reported that Phillips inappropriately touched them while shopping at the Walmart on Highway 54.

Within minutes of the report, a woman at Kroger on Crosstown Drive reported being violated by Phillips.

“You watch on these encounters where it goes from a mild bumping into to where he uses his hand to rub the backside of a female individual... or using his own body to kind of rub up against them,” said Hyatt.

Phillips was arrested in less than 24 hours and booked into the Fayette County Jail.

He’s charged with seven counts of sexual battery.

Investigators said there are likely more victims.

“One of the things we preach is remaining vigilant. Always be aware of your surroundings. No matter if you’re on a walk by yourself or even ifs just shopping,” said Hyatt.



