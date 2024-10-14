Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Atlanta this week

ATLANTA — This week Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in multiple states, including Georgia.

As Election Day draws near, the vice president is hitting the battlegrounds in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

While details about Vice President Harris’ stop, have not yet been made public, sources said she will be in Atlanta on Saturday.

Former President Bill Clinton is in Georgia on Sunday and Monday to help stump for Harris.

Clinton will be traveling across the Western and Southern parts of the state to “highlight Vice President Harris’ new way forward, and to encourage people to vote early. Clinton was the last Democrat to win Georgia before Joe Biden’s victory in 2020. Clinton’s stops have not been made public at this time.

Early voting in Georgia starts on Tuesday.

In speaking about the impact of Hurricane Helene on south Georgia from Valdosta to Augusta, Harris mentioned her ongoing communication with Gov. Brian Kemp.

“I have been in touch with the governor. I actually spoke with him. I’ve been getting regular briefings at FEMA,” Harris said.

She assured that federal agencies are working to send relief supplies to affected areas, including Valdosta.

Former President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he will hold a rally on Tuesday at the Cobb Energy Centre, where he will focus on the economy.