Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Atlanta next week

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit with students from four of Atlanta’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities next Tuesday.

The White House said Harris is continuing her “Fight for Our Freedoms” College Tour by participating in a “moderated conversation” with students from Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, and Morris Brown College.

Officials said the Vice President plans to discuss a range of topics with students including reproductive freedom, gun safety, climate action and voting rights.

“This campus event will be the fifth stop on the Vice President’s month-long college tour,” the White House added in a statement. “She is set to visit around a dozen campuses including Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, apprenticeship programs, state schools, and additional HBCUs.”

Last week, Harris kicked off her tour with stops at Hampton University in Virginia and North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro. On Tuesday, September 19, Harris met with students in Berks County, Pennsylvania at Reading Area Community College and IBEW Local 743.

“The tour is a continuation of her dedicated work to energize, engage, and partner with young people throughout the country,” White House officials say. “She has already been to 14 college campuses this year after visiting 14 schools in 2022.

“Vice President Harris also regularly meets with young leaders wherever she goes – from climate leaders in Colorado to gun safety advocates in Virginia.”

