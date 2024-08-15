Vehicle crashes into CVS store in what appears to be another ATM smash-and-grab attempt

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For the third time in over a month, a vehicle has crashed into the front of a CVS store in metro Atlanta.

The CVS location on Lawrenceville Highway has a large hole in the store. Crime scene tape is blocking off the entrance.

There are also tie-down straps and an ATM in the front.

This is at least the third CVS store damaged within the last five weeks. A U-Haul crashed into the store off Powers Ferry Road in Cobb on July 10 and a vehicle crashed into the store off Cascade Road on August 9.

Police said both of those crashes were ATM smash and grab attempts.

It has not been confirmed if Thursday’s crash is another smash and grab attempt.



