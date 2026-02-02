Valentine’s Day spending expected to reach record highs this year

ATLANTA — Spending on Valentine’s Day is expected to reach new heights this year, according to a new survey from the National Retail Federation.

Catherine Collins with the National Retail Federation says Americans are expected to spend more than $29 billion on Valentine’s Day, averaging about $200 per person.

“That’s $200 per person that they’re planning to spend on gifts for significant others, families, friends, even pets,” Collins said.

Collins says candy is expected to top the list of Valentine’s Day gifts this year, followed by greeting cards and flowers. She adds that spending trends are also shifting.

“We did see more people planning to give jewelry this year though,” Collins said.

Collins says the survey also shows more money being spent on jewelry and evenings out, contributing to what the National Retail Federation expects will be record-setting Valentine’s Day spending nationwide.