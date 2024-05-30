USPS mail delays: Sen. Ossoff to inspect metro Atlanta distribution center today

PALMETTO, Ga. — Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will inspect a United States Postal Service distribution center in metro Atlanta tied to ongoing mail delays.

Ossoff will be in Palmetto on Thursday to tour the facility and give an update on a Senate committee’s inquiry into the problems.

Postal employees even sent us this video showing the matrix regional sorter, or MARS machine malfunctioning, sending mail and packages off the conveyor belt onto the floor.

It’s video like that, along with complaints from people all over north Georgia, that has lawmakers upset with USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

“Postmaster General DeJoy’s refusal to cooperate with basic Senate oversight is baffling and disturbing. It suggests that in addition to being incompetent at delivering the mail on time, he doesn’t care about the Georgians in distress as a result of his incompetence,” Ossoff said in a statement.



