U.S. Soccer breaks ground on new headquarters, Arthur M. Blank training center in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The future of U.S. Soccer took a major step forward in metro Atlanta on Monday.

The U.S. Soccer Federation officially broke ground on the new headquarters and training center in Fayette County, just days after a record crowd watched the U.S. Women’s National Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach attended the ceremony Monday, where U.S. Soccer officials, Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank spoke about the federation’s move.

“These facilities will provide our athletes the world-class facilities that they need to compete at the highest level while pouring into the next generation of stars,” Kemp said.

The training center will be home to all 27 U.S national teams: men’s, women’s, youth, development programs and even coaching and referee training to drive the growth of soccer’s popularity in the United States.

“Your dedication has fueled our growth and inspired us to reach new heights. Together, we are building a legacy that will resonate for generations to come,” U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson said.

The center is expected to bring more than 400 new jobs with a total investment of more than $225 million, including a $50 million donation from Falcons and United owner Arthur Blank and his foundation.

During the ceremony Monday, officials announced the training center will be named after Blank.

“Miracles will take place here. So young men and women who have aspirations to build a better life...have more chances, more self-confidence, more self-awareness, etc. All that will be built here in these complexes,” Blank said.

It should take a couple of years to construct the new headquarters. But they plan to have it completed by the time Atlanta hosts the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

