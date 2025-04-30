Local

U.S. Senate passes bill by Georgia senator Ossoff to improve prison safety and security

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
Department of Justice WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: The U.S. Department of Justice is seen on June 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill to improve prison safety and security co-sponsored by Georgia senator Jon Ossoff and Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn.

Officials say the Prison Staff Safety Enhancement Act was created to make efforts to reduce the sexual assaults and abuse in federal prisons.

“I remain focused on oversight of the Federal prison system and ending sexual abuse in prisons and jails, including the abuse of prison staff. Senator Blackburn and I brought Republicans and Democrats together to pass this bipartisan bill to help end sexual abuse in Federal prisons,” said Sen. Ossoff.

According to a February 2023 report by the DOJ Office of the Inspector General, “40% of more than 7,000 surveyed BOP staff stated they had been sexually harassed by an inmate,” officials add.

The measure would require the Department of Justice to develop and implement a strategy to reduce the number of on staff sexual assault and sexual abuse in federal prison facilities.

The bill is now heading to the U.S. House of Representatives.

To read the Prison Staff Safety Enhancement Act, click here.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!