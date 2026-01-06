U.S. reduces number of vaccines recommended for all children

In a major change to childhood immunization guidance, the U.S. has reduced the number of vaccines it recommends for every child.

Federal health officials now recommend 10 vaccines for all children, down from 17 on the previous schedule. The change is described as an effort to better align U.S. vaccination guidance with that of several European countries.

Vaccines that remain recommended for all children include those for measles, mumps and rubella, polio, chickenpox, whooping cough and HPV.

Under the updated guidance, vaccines for RSV, meningococcal disease, hepatitis A and hepatitis B are now recommended for children considered high risk.

Recommendations for flu, COVID-19 and rotavirus vaccines fall under what officials call “shared clinical decision-making,” meaning parents and doctors will decide together whether those vaccinations are appropriate.

The Department of Health and Human Services says all vaccines recommended by the CDC as of December 31 will continue to be fully covered by Affordable Care Act insurance plans and federal insurance programs.

Critics of the changes warn the reduced recommendations could lead to more outbreaks of preventable diseases.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.