Lockdown at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga lifted after no threat found on campus

By WSB Radio News Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN — The lockdown for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga was lifted after authorities found no evidence of a threat on the campus.

Earlier in the day according to a social media post on X from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, the campus was put on lockdown after UTC posted, “Possible active shooter in the University Center or Library. Run. Hide. Fight. More info forthcoming.”

People were asked to not move unless directed by law enforcement until a search of the campus and facilities was complete.

Classes and activities are cancelled and all students and non-essential employees can leave campus for the day.

