University System of Georgia soars to new enrollment record for third straight year

ATLANTA — For the third consecutive year, the University System of Georgia has set another enrollment record.

The enrollment soared to an all-time record of 382,142 students at the states’ 26 public colleges and universities this fall. That marks a 4.8% increase in enrollment over the Fall 2024 semester.

“Across the state, we’re not just enrolling students but we’re preparing them for the real-world demands of a fast-changing workforce,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “Thanks to the hard work of our presidents, faculty and staff, we’re helping more students enter college, stay on track and get to graduation. Coupled with a record number of degrees awarded this past year, we’re contributing to the virtuous cycle of a more educated workforce and more prosperous Georgia.”

USG officials say Kennesaw State University led the system in growth, adding 3,530 students this fall, while the University of West Georgia posted the highest percentage increase at 11.7%.

Last month, the University System of Georgia also reported a new record for the number of degrees awarded in one fiscal year at over 82,600.

Officials add enrollment numbers were released in USG’s annual fall semester enrollment report.