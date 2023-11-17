Local

University System of Georgia reports enrollment hit record high for fall 2023 semester

Sonny Perdue, the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia, speaks during the Investiture Ceremony of George Ervin "Sonny" Perdue III in the House of Representatives Chamber at The Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, on Sept. 9, 2022. Perdue told lawmakers on Wednesday, Jan. 18. 2023, that if state appropriations fall because of enrollment, it could weaken Georgia's public universities.

ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia reported record-high enrollment for the fall 2023 semester.

According to the USG, almost 344,400 students were actively enrolled in state institutions, “reversing two years of enrollment declines” and rising 3%.

The boost to students in classes impacted 23 of the 26 public colleges and universities in the state’s system, officials said.

In the announcement from USG, officials said enrollment dipped down in Fall 2021 for the first time since 2013, before falling again the year after.

According to the university system, enrollment in fall 2021 fell 0.2% to 340,638. Then, it dropped again with total enrollment for Fall 2022 at 334,459 students.

For the current fall semester, the university system said enrollment increased across all four sectors of state higher education, hitting a total of 344,392, or a nearly 10,000 student increase versus the fall 2022 semester.

“Our institutions prepare Georgians to start businesses, launch successful careers, bring creative ideas to life and otherwise pursue their dreams of prosperity and purpose,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “This is happening as we focus on aligning degrees to the state’s workforce needs, from nursing and teaching to logistics and cybersecurity. Our campuses make a transformational difference in students’ lives, and I appreciate the work being done by our presidents, faculty and staff across the system to help more students than ever succeed.”

The largest enrollment increase in terms of individual students was at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where fall brought in 2,665 new students, while Georgia Southwestern State University saw the biggest percentage increase, with 11% higher enrollment.

Across the overall university system, USG said Georgia State University (-2.8%), Valdosta State University (-0.4%) and East Georgia State College (-6.9%) experienced declines.

