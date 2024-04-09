Unique, affordable housing project set to begin along Auburn Avenue

ATLANTA — For nearly two decades, construction and development along Auburn Avenue have been rare, but in just a few months, phase one of a private-public partnership will brighten up the historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

A new multi-million dollar initiative is aiming to breathe new life back into the neighborhood.

It’s a unique housing project because it’s rare to have everything included. The three-bedroom unit will be $1,400 a month and that includes all utilities and it will be furnished.

“I’m glad to see this, I think it’s wonderful,” said Isla Williams, a neighbor.

At a news conference on Monday afternoon, the Historical District Development Corporation (HDDC) and Congresswoman Nikema Williams announced they will start leasing apartments in August.

“This project perfectly aligns with two of my top congressional priorities: affordable housing and closing the racial gap,” said Rep. Williams.

Unlike any other affordable housing initiative in the city, it’s a historic project for a historic neighborhood because of what is included.

“It was something that had not been done before. It was unfathomable that we could do it on Auburn Ave.,” said Chenee Joseph with HDDC.

Over the years, neighbors have watched and witnessed the historic area change.

For people like Williams, this project is a game-changer. The front porch on Auburn is not only going to brighten up her neighborhood but potentially her livelihood.

They will be accepting leasing applications soon.

For more info, contact the HDDC.