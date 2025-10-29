Union groups donate Halloween costumes to furloughed federal workers

ATLANTA — Local union groups are helping furloughed federal workers provide some Halloween fun for their children as the government shutdown continues.

The North Georgia Labor Council organized a giveaway of 100 free Halloween costumes for families struggling without paychecks. Miles Scales with the North Georgia Labor Council says the effort is about easing the financial stress many are facing.

“It’s the fact that they don’t have a paycheck coming and may not for the foreseeable future. We’re just doing anything we can to help them,” Scales said.

Scales added that even small expenses can add up quickly when families are out of work. “Everything adds up, and Halloween costumes last time I checked, it’s not like they’re going down in price,” he said. According to data from the National Retail Federation, the average cost of a Halloween costume is about $37.

One furloughed worker, Simeon Henderson, picked up two costumes and said the help makes a big difference. “From $20 to $50 to $100 right now, so if you’re out of work this helps a lot,” Henderson said.

Scales says the giveaway is one small way to support federal employees facing uncertainty. “Any little bit helps,” he said.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story