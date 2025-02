LAWRENCVILLE, GA — There is new information on skeletal remains that were found in Gwinnett County earlier this month.

The medical examiner has confirmed it is a human skull found in the area of Highway 316 and Duluth Highway. A construction crew working in the area of Northside Gwinnett Hospital found the skull.

It belongs to a white man, ranging in age from 35 to 70 years old.

No other skeletal remains were found in the area. Anyone with information should contact Lawrenceville police.