Search for missing Metro Atlanta teacher on Lake Oconee suspended

PUTNAM COUNTY Ga — After an extensive three week search, authorities have suspended the use of divers and cadaver dogs in the search for missing metro Atlanta coach and teacher Gary Jones on Lake Oconee. While water based efforts are on hold, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills confirmed that daily shoreline searches will continue.

Sheriff Sills acknowledged the unprecedented scale of the operation, noting, “A lot of people just can’t visualize what a couple of hundred acres of water surface is.” He added that he cannot recall such an extensive use of resources on the lake in the past 40 years.

Jones and his fiancée, Joycelyn Wilson, went missing while boating on Lake Oconee more than three weeks ago. Wilson’s body was recovered the following day, but Jones remains unaccounted for.

Despite halting underwater searches, Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers and sheriff’s deputies will maintain daily patrols along the shoreline in hopes of finding new evidence.

Sheriff Sills described the case as “strange” and noted, “There has never been any evidence of Mr. Jones or Ms. Wilson being on land.”

The investigation remains ongoing.