Unanimous ruling from Georgia’s Supreme Court could impact child custody cases in the state

ATLANTA, GA — A ruling from Georgia’s supreme court could have major implications on child custody cases in the state.

The case in question involves Abby Boone, who helped raise a girl since birth with her partner, Michelle Dias. The two broke up in 2014, and four years later Dias cut off all contact between Boone and the girl.

Boone, who is not blood related to the child, sought custody and visitation time under a Georgia law signed by Governor Kemp in 2019. The state supreme court rules the law doesn’t apply in this case because Boone’s relationship with the girl occurred before the law took effect.

Justice Nels Peterson says, “we have serious concerns about its constitutionality.”