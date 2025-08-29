UGA’s Chapel Bell to undergo repairs for wood rot; will ‘sit out’ game against Marshall

ATHENS, GA — University of Georgia fans won’t be able to ring the famed Chapel Bell on north campus near The Arch, if the Georgia Bulldogs beat Marshall tomorrow.

It’s out of service because of rot discovered in wood support beams, according to a university spokesperson.

Engineers at the University of Georgia are working on a plan for repairs. The area around the bell is fenced off.

There’s no estimated timeline to have the Chapel Bell back in service.

Ringing the bell has been a tradition after Georgia victories dating back to 1894, and was originally used to call students to class.